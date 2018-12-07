Huntington/St. Joseph School’s Amy Parent Named One of the Best Teachers in the Nation

December 7, 2018 - News

By Colleen Rowan HUNTINGTON—The St. Joseph Catholic School community in Huntington gathered for an assembly in the gym Nov. 30 to honor second-grade teacher Amy Parent who received the first National University System-Sanford Teacher Award for West Virginia. The 51 teachers, representing each state, and the District of Columbia, each received $10,000 for demonstrating their commitment to creating inspirational and harmonious classrooms that support student development and achievement.

Colleen Rowan Photo Amy Parent, second-grade teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington, right, received the National University System-Sanford Teacher Award for West Virginia. With her is Principal Carol Templeton at a school assembly held in Parent’s honor Nov. 30.

