By Colleen Rowan HUNTINGTON—The St. Joseph Catholic School community in Huntington gathered for an assembly in the gym Nov. 30 to honor second-grade teacher Amy Parent who received the first National University System-Sanford Teacher Award for West Virginia. The 51 teachers, representing each state, and the District of Columbia, each received $10,000 for demonstrating their commitment to creating inspirational and harmonious classrooms that support student development and achievement.

(See story in Dec. 7 issue)