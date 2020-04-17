Joyce Bibey Photo

Msgr. Dean Borgmeyer shows his Frogmeyer cartoon illustrations.

By Joyce Bibey

HUNTINGTON—Huntington St. Joseph’s pastor, Msgr. Dean Borgmeyer, admits his cartoons that span the course of more than four decades may not be riveting, but they definitely are ribbiting!

When your professor charges you to ‘think outside the box’ and come up with a living breathing thing that most represents you, who wouldn’t come up with a frog? Right?

“It was the 1970s and I saw myself as a loud guy, but was comfortable to be unseen,” said Msgr. Borgmeyer. “A frog was the obvious choice.”

That is the moment when Frogmeyer was born. Young Borgmeyer was attending the southern Indiana seminary of Saint Meinrad. His creative professor didn’t know this doodling assignment would lead to a hobby that has lasted more than 45 years and has brought a lot of chuckles and “aha moments” along the way.

Frogmeyer cartoons first became a regular thing during Msgr. Borgmeyer’s time when he was enlisted in the U.S. Navy and then again when he served as chaplain.

“(In the Navy) we had a friendly competition of cartoons,” Msgr. Borgmeyer said. That is when Frogmeyer had his formation years, so to speak.

Unlike the rest of his species, Frogmeyer is an upright amphibian. He might be one-dimensional on paper, but he does have a few facets to his personality.

“Frogmeyer has morphed a little over the years, but has always been prayerful, positive and a bit emotional,” he said. “Yep, pretty much a pen and ink revelation of me. Unlike me, he can lose weight from one week to the next with no sweat.”

Frogmeyer is a light-hearted way to spread joy as in Proverbs 15:13 – A happy heart makes a face cheerful. Msgr. Borgmeyer is indeed doing just that. The cartoon has appeared mostly in the bulletins of the parishes Msgr. Borgmeyer has served, but also on cards and notes he quickly yet methodically pens for someone.

“I’ll be honest, people aren’t biting at the bit waiting for the next Frogmeyer that I know of, but I must say, when Frogmeyer doesn’t make his weekly appearance in the bulletin, I do hear a few grumblings,” he said.

Msgr. Borgmeyer has literally thousands of Frogmeyer drawings. Two years ago, the Huntington priest took on a “100 Days until Christmas Challenge”, when he doodled Frogmeyer in a different pose each day for the 100 days. No two postures of the happy go lucky frog were the same. “Hey, it was no laughing matter,” he said with a smirk, proudly displaying his poster showcasing the challenge.

The Frogmeyer character had a revelation recently in one of the cartoons, “I realized today I have been drawing Frogmeyer for 45 years! You’d think by now I would be syndicated.”

Well, now he is. Frogmeyer will now be published regularly in The Catholic Spirit.

From illustrating the difference between God math and people math to poking fun at human-like emotional shifts surrounding the sharp seasonal changes in West Virginia, Frogmeyer does relay several constant messages: God is good; keep your sense of humor; and humans (and frogs, who take on a human persona) aren’t perfect and that’s pretty okay.

Msgr. Borgmeyer’s Frogmeyer cartoons also may be found in the online bulletin archives at stjoeshuntington.org.

