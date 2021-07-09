By Colleen Rowan HUNTINGTON—On July 17, a St. Joseph Prayer Breakfast will be held in Huntington with hopes of many more to come. Organizers said the gathering will be “a hearty breakfast and opportunity for fellowship” right after the 8 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph Parish in Huntington. The gathering will be held from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m at the Knights of Columbus Hall, which is located across the street from the church. An added treat will be the featured speaker, Diocese of Wheeling-Char- leston seminarian Ryan Budd, who will present a talk on “St. Joseph, Pillar of Families. “That is my favorite title of his in the Litany,” Budd said, “probably because my stepfather Mike is himself a master carpenter. A pillar is something that holds the roof up in a house, preventing its collapse; it must be strong to bear all the weight. But it would also never be able to fulfill its function if it were not on a strong foundation (cf Matthew 7:24-29). Therefore, St. Joseph represents the man’s duty both to be strong for his family and his friends and his community while also relying completely on Jesus Christ, without whom we can do nothing (John 15:5).” Budd, who is currently assigned to St. Joseph Parish, said the prayer breakfast is an initiative spearheaded by St. Joseph’s parishioners Danny Vance, Dick Simmons, Jim Jeffreys, Michael Owens, and Tony Barber. “Danny is donating the food and Tony is contributing to materials,” Budd said. They will be cooking a hearty breakfast for between 25 to 40 people. The men were part of the Christ Renews His Parish program at St. Joseph more than 20 years ago, and have ever since been fast friends, Budd said. For many years they organized and cooked men’s breakfasts and men’s dinners to promote authentic, Christian male friendships within the parish and, as people are returning to in-person Mass and gatherings in their parishes, this seemed like the perfect time to begin the St. Joseph Prayer Breakfast. “Hoping to take advantage of folks’ desire to re-enter community,” Budd said, “this breakfast (which is open to both men and women) is hopefully the first of many community meals we’ll be sharing together here in Huntington.” The prayer breakfast also is being held ap- propriately in the Year of St. Joseph, which began in the diocese on March 19, the Solemnity of St. Joseph. Budd currently attends Mount St. Mary’s Semi-nary in Emmitsburg, Md., and will be serving at St. Joseph Parish at least through December, he said. He is enjoying his time at the parish and with the pastor, Msgr. Dean Borgmeyer, V.F., from whom he is learning a lot. “He’s a phenomenal mentor, and I am very blessed,” Budd said. Those interested in attending the prayer breakfast must RSVP to Budd by July 12 e-mail to rbudd@stjoeshuntington. org.