By Colleen Rowan

PIPESTEM—Each year, Catholics from all over descend on Pipestem State Park near Bluefield with the intent of growing in their faith at the annual Holy Spirit Conference. Attendees hail from all over West Virginia as well as neighboring state.

This year, conference goers will be encouraged to “Live Your Life under the Influence of Jesus” at the 21st annual Holy Spirit Conference set to be held the weekend of March 22-24.

“As children of God, we are called to live in the peace, joy, and love of the Holy Trinity,” said Ann Robinson, coordinator of the conference. “Yet many of us struggle to feel God’s presence in our lives. This can leave us feeling lonely, anxious and even hopeless. The good news is that we can be free! The Holy Spirit can lift us out of despair and give us a renewed sense of purpose. This conference will introduce you and draw you deeper into a relationship with the Holy Spirit and empower you to live a life under the influence of Jesus.”

Present for the conference will be Father Sebastian Devasya, Father Bill Petro, Father Paul Wharton and Father Greg Lyttle. Rev. Mr. Don Hammond and the music ministry from Sacred Heart Parish in Bluefield will be leading praise and worship.

Conference organizers are prompting the faithful to “get real with our relationship with Jesus in 2019. Are there distractions in your life that keep you from experiencing a powerful, intoxicating encounter with Christ? Do you desire the power of the Holy Spirit to keep you focused? Are you ready to rediscover Jesus? If you answered yes to these questions, this weekend is for you!”

The conference will begin March 22 at 7 p.m. and end midday March 24. The conference will include teaching, group discussion, Mass, the sacrament of penance, prayer meeting, prayer before the Blessed Sacrament, testimonies, skits and fellowship.

Those who attend are responsible for their own room reservations, which must be received by Feb. 22 by calling (800) 225-5982 (ask for Pipestem connection) or call direct (304) 466-1800. Those who call must let Pipestem know they are with Sacred Heart Catholic Church group. For information on cost and registration, contact Robinson by calling (276) 326-2128 or by e-mail to annrobinson1@yahoo.com or Loretta Hammond by calling (304) 320-5723 or by e-mail to dlhammond@wvva.net.worship