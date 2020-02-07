By Colleen Rowan

PIPESTEM — The annual Holy Spirit Conference is set for March 13-15 at Pipestem Resort State Park with the theme “Ignite the Fire Within.” Conference Director Ann Robinson of Sacred Heart Parish in Bluefield invites all to attend.

“May this be the year for a fresh outpouring of the Holy Spirit like we’ve never seen before,” she said. “We are praying for God’s love to descend upon us, bringing conversions, healings, forgiveness, mercy and grace.”

Mass, dynamic teachings, group discussions, witnesses, and praise and worship will be part of the weekend, Robinson said. A new breakout session planned for this year will be creating “Sacred Art” with paint on canvas led by Amy Hammond of St. Jude Parish in Radford, Va.

“We also encourage youth group leaders to bring the young from your parishes to this spirit-filled and fun weekend,” Robinson said. “We pray, Come, Holy Spirit!”

For 21 years, Catholics from West Virginia and neighboring states have attended the annual conference. Organizers invite all to experience the love of God and grow as a disciple of Jesus Christ.

“Rediscover and learn more about the power of the Holy Spirit and what he can do in your life. How do you feed the burning hunger of God’s love in your life? Equip yourself to be a better minister and leave with a new zeal for the ministry to which God has called you,” conference organizers said.

Pipestem will hold accommodations until Feb. 12. Meals will be “on your own.” Reservation fee includes a continental breakfast on Saturday and Sunday mornings and snacks. There are also several eating places on site. The swimming pool at Pipestem will be reserved for the conference group Friday and Saturday nights.

Reservations may be made by calling (833) 987-2757 or (304) 466-1800. For group discounted rates, mention Sacred Heart Catholic Church. For additional information, contact Robinson at (304) 887-2421 or by e-mail to AnnRobinson1@yahoo.com or Loretta Hammond at (304) 320-5723 or by e-mail to DLHammond@WVVA.Net.