SISTERSVILLE—Holy Rosary Mission in Sistersville will be hosting its second annual patronal feast day celebration – Our Lady of the Rosary – on Sunday, Oct. 6 to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary. Holy Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. by Father Brian Crenwelge and will conclude with a Eucharistic Procession and a public recitation of the Holy Rosary. Following the Mass, attendees will enjoy an Oktoberfest dinner. The event is open for everyone. The Feast of the Our Lady of the Rosary originates from the miraculous outcome of the Battle of Lepanto in 1571. A small, patchwork fleet of Catholic naval ships defeated a much larger fleet of ships from the Ottoman Empire, saving Christian Europe from invasion. Pope St. Pius V had asked all of the Christian world to pray the rosary for the victory of this battle, and when he heard about the outcome, he attributed it to Our Lady’s intercession. In thanksgiving, he instituted the Feast of Our Lady of Victory, which today is known as Our Lady of the Rosary.