WHEELING—On Nov. 4, from 4-5 p.m., a Holy Hour of Eucharistic Adoration for the Priesthood and Religious Life in Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Parish at 2244 Marshall Ave, Wheeling. Msgr. Paul Hudock will be preaching during the Holy Hour on the “Gift of God’s Calling.” The purpose of the event is to petition our God to call men and women to serve the church as priests and religious. For more information contact St. Vincent de Paul Parish Office at (304) 242 0406 or the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Office of Vocations at (304) 233-0880 ext. 442.