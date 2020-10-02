‘Hold Your Heads High,’ Bishop Says to Police, Firefighters, EMS, Military

“God uses these archangels to serve his people, to serve his creation,” Bishop Brennan said. “And those who serve in and among the police and fire departments, first responders, and in the military imitate, among human be- ings, what these archangels do.”

“All of these folks are agents of comfort and providers of security in our communities, and it is right to honor them for what they do,” the bishop said. “Sometimes they have to risk their health and their lives to do their jobs.”

Bishop Brennan also called to mind the many police and firefighters who have been killed doing their jobs.

“We also hear of the bad apples,” the bishop said. “It is true there are some bad apples. … And bad apples have to be dealt with.” He warned that there can be a culture of silence and circling the wagons mentality, which can prevent pro- gress and reform that are needed.

“The bad apples, my friends, are not the whole story, they simply aren’t,” Bishop Brennan said. “In my experience over many years most police and fire, medical, first responders, and those serving in the military are dedicated to serving others. And they try to do it faithfully.”

Bishop Brennan said he believes that the majority of people recognize this. “If you ask people in poor neighborhoods in some of our great cities, do they want the police to be defunded? Do you know what they say? No. They want police protection.”