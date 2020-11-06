Heroic Pro-Life Efforts in Thomas Helping Women in Nine Counties

By Joyce Bibey

THOMAS—You have heard the expression, “All heroes don’t wear capes.” Well, in this case one wears a collar and the others are in the pews. When it comes to giving life to the pro-life movement in east-central West Virginia, Father Timothy Grassi and his parishioners in Tucker County are not only actively involved in pro-life education and activities, they are heroically involved. Father Grassi and his Knights of Columbus Council #2010 recently received confirmation from the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council in Connecticut that an application to secure ultrasound equipment had been approved. The much-needed machine will benefit women in the Thomas, Parsons, and Buckhannon communities through the Central West Virginia Center for Pregnancy Care (CWVCPC), a free agency offering educational, emotional, practical, and spiritual support for women whose pregnancy may be unplanned or unwanted. For 16 years, Father Grassi, pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Thomas, and Our Lady of Mercy Mission in Parsons, has been working with Barbara Kincaid, director of the center, since he was assigned to the area. “Father Grassi and his churches have been a gift from God to us,” Kincaid said. “They are the true superheroes in this story. We are both in the same business, when it comes to babies. Our mission is to save them from abortion. Life is precious.” She went on to explain the pregnancy center serves nine counties and runs on a $45,000 annual budget. “It’s important to me to do something to support pro-life,” he said. “When I came here as a pastor and saw the needs in the community, I wanted to get a pregnancy center here. Barbara and I spoke and were on the same page. She had all the know-how. We just fall under her shadow now and faithfully offer our good deeds and support.” The center now has a main office in Buckhannon and two satellite offices, the one in Tucker County and one also in Braxton County. Currently there are more than 280 women that are being assisted and receiving necessary items including maternity clothing, baby furniture, formula, and other necessary supplies. The agency networks with local doctors, county health departments, WIC (Women Infants and Children) office, hospitals, Department of Health and Human Resources, food pantries, housing agencies, and other charitable organizations to help those in need. The ultrasound equipment will give these expectant mothers a beautiful view of the life growing within them, Father Grassi said. The machine will be housed in the Tucker County facility which is a former doctor’s office above the St. George Medical Clinic in Parsons, but if needed it is a mobile unit that can be transported to the other CWVCPC facilities. “If we know of someone who is considering abortion and we get them in here for an ultrasound we can show them life,” Kincaid said. “To see those tiny fingers and toes and watch that heartbeat…. It changes you. It can change minds. I’ve seen it happen.” Father Grassi learned about the opportunity to apply for a machine from a visitor who attended one of his Masses. The visitor was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Great Falls, Virginia. They had recently received a machine for their community. Father Grassi routinely includes the church’s pro-life message in his homilies and his bulletins. The parish is involved in a baby bottle fundraising ministry, March for Life, baby showers to benefit women who come to the centers, and Eucharistic Adorations focused on protecting the unborn. The Thomas Knights of Columbus has a Pro-Life and Family Program committee who along with other parishioners are key to the success of the respect life activities. “My goal is to help not just preach,” he said. “The only reason we have abortion is these women don’t feel there is any other alternative. I’m here to say there are alternatives, and we are here to show support. We are ready to help.” Often times the volunteers from his churches deliver items right to the mother’s home, when she doesn’t have transportation. “Most of the time we try to orchestrate that a husband and wife go together to deliver the car seat, crib, or whatever is needed. There are two great benefits of this: one, this shows they care, share stories; and two, they can be that living example of Christ’s love that is right here in front of them.” Father Grassi was ordained a diocesan priest in 2000 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling. “It has been the best 20 years of my life,” he said. “I am a late vocation. I grew up wanting to be married and have like 12 children,” he said with a chuckle. “I love children. It used to be said, ‘the safest place for a child is the mother’s womb,’ but it breaks my heart to know that today it can be the most dangerous place for a little boy or girl. I can’t sit back and not try to change it.” He is motivated by a pro-life speech given by the late Illinois Congressman Henry Hyde, and often refers to it to inspire his parishioners and community to join him and be an active advocate for the unborn and expectant mothers. “When the time comes, as it surely will, when we face that awesome moment, the Final Judgment, I’ve often thought, as Bishop Fulton Sheen wrote, that it is a terrible moment of loneliness. You have no advocates. You are there standing alone before God, and the terror will grip your soul like nothing you can imagine. But I really think that those in the pro-life movement will not be alone. I think there will be a chorus of voices that have never been heard in this world but are heard beautifully and clearly in the next world. They will plead for everyone who has ever been in this movement. They will say to God, ‘Spare him because he loved us.’ And God will look at you and not say, ‘Did you succeed?’ Rather, He will say, ‘Did you try?’” “My whole goal is summed up in those words,” Father Grassi concluded, “I stand before you and say, I’m trying!” The Knights in Thomas, Father Grassi, and Kincaid are finalizing all the paperwork documenting proper staff, medical doctors and assistance, and logistics among other items. If all goes as planned, they should have the unit within six months. Several K of C councils in West Virginia have been with the ultrasound initiative. For more information on the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council’s Culture of Life Fund grants for ultrasound equipment check out their website at www.kofc.org. For more information and to help the CWVCPC go to their website at www.cwvcpc.com.

Courtesy Photo

Father Timothy Grassi stands with Central WV Center for Pregnancy Care Director Barbara Kincaid outside the Parson’s facility. The CWVCPC provides assistance to more than 280 women, and Kincaid considers Grassi their hero.