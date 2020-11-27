Helping to Fight the Spread of Disease

By Katie Hinerman Klug, Catholic Charities West Virginia Marketing Communications Specialist Because of COVID-19, our Neighborhood Center in Wheeling has adapted its on-site meals from congregate dining inside our facility, to “to-go” meals served just outside our Center’s side entrance. This allows us to follow health and safety guidelines and maintain social distancing; however, our neighbors/clients did not have the opportunity to sanitize or wash their hands as they normally would inside the building. Thanks to a mini-grant from Volunteer West Virginia to host a ‘Be Kind, COVID-19’ volunteer project, volunteers were able to install a hand sanitizing station in the outdoor gathering space. This will help to keep neighbors, volunteers and staff safe from the potential spread of illness. “This project is a great example of what happens when our dedicated volunteers and staff work together to find solutions to the problems faced by the people that we serve,” said Mark Phillips, Catholic Charities West Virginia Northern Regional Director. “Many thanks go to Volunteer West Virginia for funding this project.” Catholic Charities West Virginia remains committed to staying present and working through the COVID-19 pandemic with the vulnerable populations we serve. The Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center serves between 35-65 meals twice a day, six days a week. The hand sanitizing station can also be utilized by those who visit the Center’s twice-weekly food pantry.

Courtesy Photo Catholic Charities West Virginia Americorps member Bryant Anderson tests the newly installed hand sanitizing station.