(The following guidelines have been developed by the members of the Diocesan Music Consulters)

Updated as of September 24, 2020 WHAT SHOULD WE BE SINGING?

The Diocese still asks that singing be done in

moderation during the COVID pandemic. There- fore, the question becomes “what should we be sing- ing?” According to the USCCB document, “Sing to the Lord” paragraph 110-118 describes for us a hier- archy of liturgical music. “Singing by the gathered as- sembly and ministers is important to all celebrations. Not every part that can be sung should necessarily be sung at every celebration; rather, preference is given to those parts that are of greater importance.”

1) Dialogues and Acclamations – Among the parts to be sung, preference should be given to the dialogues and acclamations of the Eucharistic lit- urgy. It is our assent to God’s Word and actions. These are: Gospel Acclamation, Holy Holy, Mystery of Faith, and Great Amen.

2) Psalms – The Responsorial Psalm in the Lit- urgy of the Word of the Mass, “has great liturgical and pastoral importance since it fosters the meditation of the Word of God.” Singing of Psalms is deeply rooted in the Jewish tradition and early Christianity. Jesus sang psalms, our Jewish brothers and sisters sing psalms. (In light of the COVID pandemic, you DO NOT have to proclaim the psalm from the ambo. It may be sung from a different location.)

3) Refrains and repeated responses – These include the Kyrie and Lamb of God, at the Mass

4) Hymns – At Mass, in addition to the Gloria, hymns that have been judged appropriate may be added to the Liturgy. There is no mention of a Prep- aration of the Gifts song or a Recessional Hymn in the Roman Missal; thus, their use is optional.

INSTRUMENTALISTS

At this time, other instrumentalists may now be reintroduced into our music ministry programs as long as the standard safety protocols are followed in- cluding wearing of masks, distancing and minimal rehearsal time together with other musicians. String instruments, guitars, handbells, and percussion ap- pear to pose minimal risk (please consult https://handbellmusicians.org for guidelines for safely returning to ringing). Some concern still exists regarding the use of woodwind and brass instru- ments and the potential spread of aerosol droplets that could be produced by these instruments. We would caution against the use of these instruments at this time; larger musical organizations (such as symphonies, etc…) are looking into covers and other measures to mitigate the challenges posed by wood- wind and brass instruments. As we learn more from these developments, we will revisit the usage of woodwinds and brass instruments.

VOCAL CHOIRS

At this time, concern still exists regarding vocal choirs/ensembles and their potential to spread aero- sols and other droplets into the air. Moreover, many members of our choirs fall into the higher risk cate- gory because of age and other underlying health is- sues. Thus, full vocal choirs may still not be utilized at this time; however, consideration may be given to a small schola of no more than four members to allow SATB music. Like all musicians, these schola members are to wear masks at all times (even while singing regardless of where they are located in the church) and are to be in an area that allows at least six feet of space between each of the singers. We also recommend that each schola member have his/her