WHEELING—Grief from a Faith Perspective, a bereavement gathering, is being held monthly at 6 p.m. on the last Monday of each month in the basement at St. Alphonsus Parish in Wheeling. Anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one is invited to attend.

“If you, or someone you know has lost a loved one and may benefit from a gathering for those grieving, please join us,” said Rev. Mr. Doug Breiding, director of Cemeteries for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, who is also one of the facilitators for the gatherings. “Those that have attended found comfort in hearing and sharing with others who are going through a difficult time in their lives. That they are not alone.”

Also serving as facilitators are Tom and Michele McFadden. The group is sponsored by Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Wheeling.

The dates for gatherings this year are: Jan. 28, Feb. 25, March 25, April 29, May 20, June 24, July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 30, Oct. 28, Nov. 25, and Dec. 30.

For more information, contact Deacon Breiding at (304) 242-0460 or e-mail to dbreiding@dwc.org.