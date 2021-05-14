By Mary Anne Buchanan

CHARLESTON—West Virginians for Life (WVFL) is pleased that Gov. Jim Justice has signed the Second Chances at Life Act of 2021. The bill will require that a woman be informed that the effects of the chemical abortion pill can be reversed to save her baby if she changes her mind after taking the first pill, but not the second. There was no formal ceremony due to Covid. The Second Chances at Life Act (HB 2982/SB 609) successfully passed in the West Virginia Senate on April 10, the final day of the legislative session, by a bipartisan 27-6 vote. The 84-15 bipartisan House vote to concur came within a couple hours of the Senate’s action before the session ended at midnight. “National Right to Life (NRLC) applauds West Virginians for Life, Gov. Justice, and all of the pro-life legislators who worked tirelessly to ensure that women have a right to be informed about the possibility of counteracting the effects of chemical abortions,” said NRLC State Legislative Director Ingrid Duran. “These informed consent laws provide hope and a second chance at life should the mother choose it,” Duran added, “but she must first know that the abortion pill reversal protocol exists, and that it has already saved over 2,000 babies and that her baby could be next.” The new bill, the latest in a series of pro-life success stories in West Virginia, will require (1) the girl/woman be informed that if she changes her mind, she may be able to save her baby with the help of medical professionals; and (2) it provides her the ability to act by informing her of the existence of a list of medical professionals versed in abortion pill reversal protocol on the existing West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Women’s Right to Know website. Montana’s Governor Gianforte just signed a similar bill, making Montana the 11th state to do so, while Indiana’s Governor Holcomb should also be signing his state’s bill anytime now. Thus, West Virginia is the 12th state to pass abortion pill reversal legislation. According to Lead Sponsor Delegate Kayla Kessinger, the bill will be effective 60 days from passage. “I am pleased that other states are joining this effort to give a second chance to those girls and women who change their minds. Women deserve full information when making this life changing decision,” said Karen Cross, West Virginians for Life Political Liaison. The American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a 7,000-member OB-GYN medical group, supports offering the Abortion Pill Reversal (APR) protocol to women who regret initiating the abortion pill process. APR involves use of progesterone to reverse the effects of the Mifepristone, the first of two drugs that make up the chemical abortion technique. Progesterone has routinely been given to women during pregnancy for over 50 years and is, in fact, standard of care to prevent miscarriages. Also, it has not been shown to cause any type of harm to women or their pre-born children.