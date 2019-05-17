KINGWOOD—The seventh annual Golf FORE Life Tournament will take place Sunday, June 9, in Kingwood at the Preston Country Club.

The day includes registration and lunch, a 1 p.m. putting contest and a 1:30 p.m. tee time.

The four-man scramble format benefits the West Virginians for Life Educational Trust Fund. An informal awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m. will be catered by MT State BBQ. Hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, etc. are included in the fun along with prizes.

Register online or print out a downloadable form at wvforlife.org. For more information or to register by phone, call (304) 594-9845.