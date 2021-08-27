Golf Tournament to Benefit Notre Dame High School’s Athletic Department

CLARKSBURG—Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg invite all to participate in the Notre Dame High School Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Clarksburg Country Club. The event benefits the Notre Dame High School Athletic Department. Sponsorships available include: Gold for $3,000 for two foursomes, one tee sponsor, and name/company sponsor on the banner. Green sponsorship is for $1,000 which includes one foursome, and one tee sponsor. Tee sponsorship with signage on tee is for $100. It is also $100 for an individual golfer. Mulligans are available for $10 (two-person). A light lunch and drinks will be provided on the course, and dinner will immediately follow golf. Registration begins at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Prizes will be for first, second, and third places with additional prizes to be awarded for Longest Putt and Closest to the Pin. For more information on sponsorships and the event, contact Claudine Rogers by calling (304) 695-1266 or by e-mail to crogers@notredamewv.org.