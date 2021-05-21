Golf FORE Life Tournament to be Held in Kingwood

KINGWOOD—The Ninth Annual Golf FORE Life Tournament will be held at the Preston Country Club in Kingwood on Saturday, July 10. This fundraiser is held annually to benefit the life-saving efforts of West Virginians for Life WVFL). For a safe tournament, social distancing will be practiced as in one golf cart. Proper golf attire required. No sleeveless shirts or jeans permitted. Soft spikes are mandatory. All proceeds benefit the West Virginians for Life Educational Trust Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. There are several ways to participate in the Golf FORE Life Tournament, including playing in the tournament, sponsoring a hole, donating tournament prizes or gifts, or doing all of the above. Participation is $70 per golfer; $280 per foursome; and $200 for hole sponsorship. Schedule of events is as follows: Noon, registration/box lunch; 1 p.m., Putting Contest; 1:30 p.m., Tee Time; and 6 p.m. Awards/Box BBQ. More information and registration forms are downloadable at www.wvforlife.org/event/. For more details, call (304) 594-9845.