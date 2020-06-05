KINGWOOD—The Eighth Annual Golf FORE Life Tournament is a fundraiser held annually to benefit the life-saving efforts of West Virginians for Life. This year’s tournament swings into action Saturday, July 11 at Preston Country Club in Kingwood.

For a safe tournament, social distancing will be practiced as in one golf cart per golfer, unless family. Use of masks, hand sanitizers/disinfecting wipes are highly encouraged.

The schedule is: registration and box lunch at noon, Putting Contest at 1 p.m., Tee Time at 1:30 p.m., and MT State Box BBQ/Informal Awards Ceremony at 6 p.m.

For more details, call at (304) 594-9845. Register and pay online at http://www.wv forlife.org/event/