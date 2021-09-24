‘God is Good!’ Martinsburg Catholic Daughters Say at Gathering

“God Is Good! All The Time!” This was the theme of the September social of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #392 of Martinsburg. After more than 18 months of the pandemic, CDA members and guests were able to gather and were treated to a wonderful evening of great food, spiritual discussion, and socialization, said Lisa Cerevalo, West Virginia Catholic Daughters state regent. The evening began with those in attendance hearing from Father Aloysius N. Boh, administrator of St. Bernadette Parish in Hedgesville. Father Boh is from the Diocese of Kumba, Cameroon, and explained why he truly believes “God is Good!” Yes, God does place us where we need to be, and helps to direct us in our lives, he shared. Other guests in attendance were Father William Kuchinsky, supervisor of Prison Ministry for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, and diocesan seminarians attending Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md. They were John Soplinski, Tyler Boyd, Dominic Re, and Bryan Tedeschi. Time was spent during the evening learning a little about each other, said Cerevalo, who is also a member of Court Martinsburg. An invitation from the seminarians was extended to all to visit them in Emmitsburg. Court Martinsburg will work on the trip for the spring of 2022, Cerevalo said. Court Martinsburg consists of members from the parishes of Berkeley and Jefferson counties in the Eastern Panhandle: St. Joseph’s in Martinsburg, St. Bernadette’s, St. Leo’s in Inwood, St. James the Greater in Charles Town, and St. Agnes in Shepherdstown. Court #392 celebrated its 100th anniver- sary in 2019. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in Lackey Hall of St. Joseph Church in Martinsburg.