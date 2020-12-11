Giving Goes Way Beyond Tuesday

Almost $800,000 Raised for Diocesan Parishes and Ministries

as Donations Continue

Cayla Morando Photo

Lola and Miles Morando thank all who supported their school, St. Michael Parish School in Wheeling.

By Colleen Rowan

Giving Tuesday may be over, but donations are still coming in for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. Almost $800,000 has been raised for diocesan parishes and ministries.

The 1,037 generous donors from around the state did not miss the chance to bring needed support for their parishes, Catholic Charities West Virginia, Catholic education, and evangelization.

“I am deeply grateful to the Catholic people and our friends who are not Catholic for their outstanding support of this effort,” said Bishop Mark Brennan. “In a time when many of our people are experiencing financial distress and many other worthy causes are soliciting their help, it is encouraging to know that people have not lost their sense of responsibility for one another. Catholic Charities, Catholic education, our evangelization efforts and our parishes will all benefit from their generosity. I thank God for them and pray that He will bless them.”

Giving Tuesday was held in place of the annual Catholic Sharing Appeal (CSA), which had to be cancelled earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This month’s Giving Tuesday was the first giving event held for parishes in place of the CSA. And the faithful were especially generous to their beloved parishes.

“The parishioners across our diocese continue to amaze and inspire me with their generosity,” said Heidi Sforza, director of Annual Giving for the diocese. “In this most difficult year, they have continued to support their faith communities in such big ways.”

Taking the top spot on the Giving Tuesday Leaderboard was Sacred Heart Parish in Princeton with $269,285 raised by 42 donors. Father Sebastian Devasya, pastor of Sacred Heart parishes in Princeton and Bluefield, offered his heartfelt gratitude to all who participated in the campaign.

“Every donation, not matter how large or small, was given and received with great love for our church,” he said. “Our Princeton parish would like to acknowledge in a special way our anonymous donor for a substantial contribution. This great donation is dedicated to the completion of an ongoing improvement project to our church campus.”

He also thanked parish staff and volunteers who worked diligently to coordinate the bulletin, mailing, emailing, and social media campaign as well as the diocesan staff for helping put together effective campaign resources and support.

“Although this pandemic year of 2020 has been unpredictable and full of hardship, it is inspiring to see our people so cooperative and charitable,” Father Devasya said. In 2 Corithians we are reminded, ‘And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.’ In gratitude and thanksgiving we remember always, our help is in the name of the Lord, blessed by the Lord!”

St. Michael Parish in Wheeling had the second highest total of $62,450 with 199 donors. Father Carlos Melocoton, pastor of the parish and St. Michael Parish School, is in awe of his parishioners’ generosity and their resilience in the pandemic.

“From the Guardian Fund project to One Mission, One Day for the school and now the church’s Giving Tuesday, their support for the mission and ministry of St. Michael is inspiring,” he said. “These parishioners are the ones who keep me going with my vocation to serve them as pastor! This affirms to me that they trust God. One hundred ninety-nine donors stood behind us in this challenging year which makes my ‘heart full of joy!’ They deserve quality pastoral care!”

The annual parish festival had to be cancelled this past summer because of the pandemic, and Father Melocoton said the pairsh had been looking for a substitute for the loss of revenue. St. Michael’s parishioners really came through on Giving Tuesday.

“Our parishioners’ generosity has given us an opportunity to fund our budget, especially for the second half of the school year,” Father Melocoton said. “We all know that tuition revenue takes care of the first half of the school year, leaving parish assistance and fundraising to cover the second half of the year. The monies donated from Giving Tuesday is a great financial boost for our parish and school.”

Finishing off the top five were Corpus Christi Parish in Wheeling with $60,115 raised by 70 donors, St. Francis de Sales Parish in Morgantown with $57,280 raised by 120 donors, and St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wheeling with $45,125 raised by 57 donors.

Although donations can no longer be given on the website, parishioners can still donate directly to their parishes, Sforza said. They can mail in checks to the parish office or drop them in the offertory basket. Giving Tuesday should be noted on the memo line of the check so that they can be added to the totals on the website.