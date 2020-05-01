Giving Day Set up to Help Catholic Schools

Will Make up for Cancelled Fundraising Events

By Joyce Bibey

WEST VIRGINIA—Many Catholic schools across West Virginia had to cancel fundraising events this spring. So to fill the void school administrators and volunteers got together virtually to plan a 24-hour online state-wide giving day.

One Mission One Day to Make a Difference, has been established for May 5 to benefit students in our individual West Virginia Catholic schools.

“As a parent Catholic education and the experiences my children receive, because of it, is so important to me,” said Laura Kiliany, a parent at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Oak Hill. “I see One Mission One Day as an opportunity for me to rally my family, friends, community and fellow parishioners to donate to our awesome school.”

Kiliany is the lead One Mission One Day to make a Difference parent volunteer for her school.

“Our Catholic schools have been doing a wonderful job in continuing the tradition of academic excellence in these trying times,” Catholic Schools Superintendent Mary Ann Deschaine said. “Our teachers immediately rolled out their virtual classrooms to meet the instructional needs. However, these individual schools were relying on their spring fundraisers to raise money for special programs and technology to stay ahead in the future.”

Whether to fund tuition assistance programs, field trips, new textbooks, or technology, the absence of those dollars is significant for our school communities, she said.

“The giving day was created by the school advancement directors and principals,” said Heidi Sforza, assistant director of Stewardship and Development for the diocese. “The Northern Panhandle Catholic schools’ advancement directors piloted the program last year, after their Ohio Valley Amazing Raise/Giving Tuesday event was cancelled.

“This group quickly put their heads together and with a little help from our office they raised more than $54,000 in the 24-hour event. That money was distributed directly to the schools to benefit their individual programs and needs.”

This year, with logistical support of the diocese’s stewardship, communications, technology, and finance teams, the special day can be expanded to include all West Virginia Catholic schools that register to participate.

Donors, who contribute that day, will go to www.OneMission OneDay.org and select which school their contributions benefit.

“Madonna High School has continued to provide a quality education to its students during this unprecedented time,” said Madonna High School’s Advancement Director, Christine Holmes. “We have not missed a day of learning due to our 1:1 Chromebook initiative. Gifts to our Blue Don Fund through One Mission One Day will allow us and our students to stay ahead of the curve in education.”

So, share this information with your family and friends, Deschaine said.

“Let’s all get personally involved and show our schools, teachers and kiddos how proud we are of them,” she added.

“It’s going to be a fun day to follow on social media,” Sforza said. “So, make sure you check in on your local Catholic schools and alma mater’s Facebook pages from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on May 5. They’ll be tracking their progress, sharing photos, and posting video messages to you. Every contribution, no matter the dollar amount, counts and does make a difference!”

Follow the hashtag #One MissionOneDay on social media.