Gifts from the Holy Land Coming to Holy Rosary, Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON—Coming to Holy Rosary on the weekend of April 17-19 are beautiful handmade olivewood carvings from the Holy Land. The Christians of the Holy Land have suffered and continue to live in difficult economic situations. Olivewood carvings are part of a tradition handed down from one generation to another. Christian families have worked over 2,000 years to protect the holy sites in Bethlehem, Jerusalem, Nazareth, and to spread the word of Jesus. For the past 1,000 years they used carvings to keep the Bible alive. “Our mission is to support them by selling their olivewood carvings, one of the major sources of income,” officials said. Proceeds from the sale, they said, will benefit Christian families in Bethlehem/Holy Land, and will help 200 families to remain in the Holy Land. Stop by tables on April 17-18 in Marist Hall to see gifts directly from the little town of Bethlehem.