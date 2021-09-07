By Colleen Rowan WEST VIRGINIA—“Getting vaccinated and wearing a good mask are genuine acts of love by which we protect our neighbor and our own health,” Bishop Mark E. Brennan said in a video message to the Catholic faithful of West Virginia. “We should do these two things to enhance the health of and safety of our family members, friends, and the most vulnerable.” Bishop Brennan’s message was released on the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s social media Aug. 27. He began his message by saying that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the Mountain State with large increases of the number of persons infected, hospitalizations, and deaths. The bishop encouraged everyone to pray for all those affected by the virus and for an end to the pandemic, and said that all can act boldly in the face of this “mortal threat.” Bishop Brennan emphasized that vaccines are now fully approved and widely available and give substantial protection to those who are vaccinated. Wearing masks in public settings and large indoor gatherings, he said, adds further protection. “Some object that vaccinations and wearing masks interfere with their personal freedom. Our freedom is a very limited but real participation in God’s freedom, and like God’s, is meant always to be used to do good,” the bishop said. “I urge you to choose to do good to your neighbor and to yourself by being vaccinated and wearing a protective mask in appropriate settings,” the bishop said. “No one among us would choose to watch a family member or friend suffer and possibly die if we had the power to stop it. We do have the power, to a great degree, to counteract a deadly virus by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask. As we continue to navigate through these difficult times, we pray for patience and a strong resolve to do what is best for everyone.” The bishop also reminded everyone, in his message, that the Lord Jesus has taught all to love their neighbor as themselves. Bishop Brennan released his message days after asking everyone to wear masks in all of the diocese’s churches. His request was made Aug. 25 and was prompted by the surge of Covid cases in West Virginia. That afternoon, pastors and parishes were asked to place a sign with the following or similar message at each entrance of their churches: “Until further notice, Bishop Brennan asks that all those in attendance at Mass wear a mask, other than young children under the age of 2. “Thank you for your cooperation in this act of Christian Charity.” The bishop asked that the signs be placed before the weekend’s Masses and encouraged pastors and parishes to share the message through their communication channels, including the parish bulletins, announcements, social media, and websites. They began posting the message on their social media sites that evening. At his Aug. 30 press briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reported another large jump in COVID-19-related hospitalizations across the state, with 640 West Virginians now hospitalized. This was an increase from 579 cases reported in his previous briefing just three days before. An Aug. 30 press release from the governor’s office stated that of the patients currently hospitalized, 203 are in the ICU. West Virginia’s all-time record of COVID-19 patients in the ICU at one time is 219, the release stated. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has now reached 16,372, an increase of over 2,600 new cases in three days and the state’s highest number of active cases in nearly seven months, the release stated. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ County Alert System map now shows that 35 counties are currently red and 18 are orange. “We have a lot, lot, lot to look at and be concerned about,” Justice said at his press briefing. “There is no other pathway out of this other than to be vaccinated.” Last month, Pope Francis offered a video message that was part of a global effort by the U.S.-based nonpartisan, nonprofit Ad Council and the COVID Collaborative’s “It’s Up To You” campaign to increase people’s confidence in COVID-19 vaccines by reminding them that the vaccines are safe, effective, and save people’s lives. “Being vaccinated with vaccines authorized by the competent authorities is an act of love. And contributing to ensure the majority of people are vaccinated is an act of love — love for oneself, love for one’s family and friends, love for all people,” he said in a public service announcement released Aug. 18 in Rome.

Courtesy Photo Bishop Mark E. Brennan confirms Jackson Wills at Sacred Heart Parish in Bluefield Aug. 29. Also pictured is Wills’ sponsor Alex Aiello and Very Rev. Sebastian Devasya, V.F., pastor. In a video message two days before the confirmation, Bishop Brennan said: “Getting vaccinated and wearing a good mask are genuine acts of love… .”