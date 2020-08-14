WHEELING—The Northern Programs Gabriel Project-Wheeling chapter office is need some specific baby items.

“We will gladly accept donations of travel pack hygiene items, baby health kits of nail clippers, thermometer, brush/comb, New Born diapers, wipes, receiving blankets, wash cloths and towel sets,” officials said. “These items are for our newborns.” The chapter will also gladly accept any larger hygiene items; head to toe baby bath, diaper cream, baby gates, crib sheets. “We really appreciate everyone thinking of God’s littlest ones!”officials said. “Thank you all and God bless.” To donate, call (304) 639-5039