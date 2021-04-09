Furthering Technological Literacy in West Virginia

By Katie Hinerman Klug, Catholic Charities West Virginia Marketing Communications Specialist Southern Region WELCH—Kevin, a resident of Northfork, had lost his job due to cutbacks related to COVID-19. He came to our Catholic Charities McDowell County Adult Learning Center in Welch with two goals: to improve his computer skills and to obtain gainful employment. Our adult learning center provides services to help adults pass the High School Equivalency (HSE) exam, learn basic computer skills, prepare for vocational program testing or conduct a job search. Kevin has greatly improved his computer skills and knowledge and even obtained a LinkedIn computer certificate. Kevin is enjoying his newfound confidence. “I’ve learned so much since I started and I feel much more confident using computers now,” he said. Kevin has applied to enroll in a Commercial Driver Licensing Program and hopes to start that training during the next available class. The Mission of Catholic Charities West Virginia: Guided by God’s love, Catholic Charities collaborates with community partners, parishes and families to provide caring and compassionate services to people in need and work toward lasting and meaningful change. To learn more, visit www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org.

Courtesy Photo Since January, Kevin has worked with Catholic Charities’ adult education instructor in McDowell County to improve his computer skills. He continues to achieve and work toward his goals!