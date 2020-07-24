WHEELING—St. Michael Parish in Wheeling invites you to take a break from the “old grind” of cooking to enjoy some of your favorite festival foods. Fun Festival Food Fridays are happening at the Angelus Center every Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. for the month of July.

“There will be delicious desserts by our Christian Mothers and Christian Women and cotton candy from the Komorowski/ Phillips Family,” parish officials said.

Drive-thru and carry-out carhop service will be available. Credit cards will be accepted and checks are encouraged due to the pandemic.

Next to the plate – July 24: Rajun Cajun Gumbo (Golden Family), July 31: Mansuetto Meatballs (Dieffenbaugher Family).