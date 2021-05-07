From Homeless to Housed: Katherine’s Story

By Katie Hinerman Klug, Marketing Communications Specialist In January of 2020, Katherine Elliott found herself without a home for her family, including her 1-year old daughter and her boyfriend. “Through some unfortunate circumstances that were no fault of our own, we found ourselves homeless,” said Katherine. Because Katherine had a child, she did not qualify to stay at local winter freeze or homeless shelters. After receiving short-term help from Youth Services Systems, Katherine was referred to Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa). “Katherine and her family were ideal candidates for our Hospitality House and case management program,” said Diana Bell, CCWVa Neighborhood Center coordinator. The Catholic Charities Hospitality House provides transitional housing for a family for three to six months. The family is able to stay intact and sleep under one roof while receiving intensive case management services to get back on their feet. “The house was a life saver,” said Katherine. “In the midst of COVID, with a child, it made everything so much better. I don’t know where I would’ve been without it.” Katherine and her boyfriend, JR, met with CCWVa Case Manager Joe Sparksman weekly during their time living at the Hospitality House. “Joe was our mentor. He helped walk us through everything, set us up with the programs we needed to get our life straight,” said Katherine. As part of the Hospitality House case management program, residents also meet with a representative from West Virginia Saves to learn about budgeting and saving money. “Joe and everyone helped us get where we needed,” said Katherine. “We were able to save and pay our first month’s rent at a house they connected us with through the Homeless Coalition.” JR has earned his CDL license, and Katherine is pursuing her goal of becoming an Emergency Medical Technician. Katherine’s daughter recently turned 2 years old and is thriving in their new home. “I just want to offer the most heartfelt, gracious, meaningful gratitude that I can express to Catholic Charities,” said Katherine. To learn more about Catholic Charities West Virginia, visit www.Catholic CharitiesWV.org. The Mission of Catholic Charities West Virginia: Guided by God’s love, Catholic Charities collaborates with community partners, parishes and families to provide caring and compassionate services to people in need and work toward lasting and meaningful change.