Frank Koenig to Lead Knights of Columbus in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA—At the West Virginia Knights of Columbus State Convention held at Elkins in May, State Secretary Frank Koenig was elected State Deputy to serve for the next two fraternal years. Koenig took over for former State Deputy Paul Niedbalski July 1 and he is charged with leading all Brother Knights and their councils in West Virginia. Koenig’s service with the Knights began as a charter member of the Archbishop Fulton Sheen Council #7442 at Sacred Heart Parish in Willow Springs, Missouri. He then went on to serve as Grand Knight of his home council in Elkins and most recently as West Virginia State Secretary. When asked why he joined the Knights, Koenig quickly answered saying “to serve my parish and community, to grow in my faith with like minded Catholic men and to protect my family.” Koenig along with his wife JoAnn are looking forward to the next two years and hopes to meet and visit many of the local councils to help strengthen the Knights’ commitment to service and evangelization across the Mountain State. Koenig was installed as State Deputy at St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, Conn., and says he feels blessed to have the honor of leading the Knights in West Virginia. He is committed to “Growing the Order” in West Virginia stronger, with all councils active. In growing, he stated, “We need to recruit more men, we need our current Knights to become more active in programs and support of their parish priest and to grow individually in our faith and love of God and our fellow man.” Catholic men who would like to help serve their parish and community should ask their parish priest how to become a Knight, contact a local Knights council, or go to www.kofc.org/joinus.