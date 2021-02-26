Franciscan Sisters, TOR, Invite All to Join in Their Virtual Lenten Retreat

TORONTO, Ohio—The Franciscan Sisters, TOR, of Penance of the Sorrowful Mother in Toronto, Ohio, are excited to invite all to their annual Lenten Retreat, held virtually on Saturday, March 27. “Our theme is Into Your Hands, Father, focusing on trust and abandonment to our Heavenly Father, seen in the life of Jesus and our own lives!” retreat organizers said. The retreat will offer talks, testimonies, music, meditations, and optional small groups led by a sister. “Our sisters will also share short video reflections during Lent, leading up to the retreat, on our Facebook page and Youtube channel, and offer weekly small groups,” retreat organizers said. “If you’d like to participate in our weekly small groups, register on our website as soon as possible.” Those who would like more information about the Lenten Retreat can visit the sisters’ webpage: www.franciscan sisterstor.org, and then click Events. Registration for both the small groups and the retreat itself will also be found at that link. There is no fee to register, but registration is required by Wednesday, March 24 for the retreat itself. Those who are a part of a parish group, Bible study group, or prayer group, and would like their group to participate, should see the Events page or contact Sister Anna Rose at (740) 544-5542, ext. 135. Individuals and groups of family and friends are also welcome.