By Colleen Rowan WEIRTON—St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Weirton is inviting the faithful to stop by the church and spend some time in prayer with Jesus. The parish is holding Forty Hours of Eucharistic Adoration “To Pray For Our Country” juts before the election. All are invited to stop by the church and to pray. The last hour of adoration and benediction will be livestreamed on the parish’s Facebook page. The forty hours begins at 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, in the church, and adoration will end with communal prayer from 7-8 p.m. on election night, Nov. 3. Leading the 40 hours will be Very Rev. Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., V.E., pastor of the parish. Father Schuelkens shared that through the inspired scriptures of St. Paul, God encourages the church to pray without ceasing (1 Thessalonians 5). “Forty hours of Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament prior to the election is a way in which our parish and all who participate will engage in imploring the Lord’s intercession to ensure that his grace will be upon our nation, and those who are voting.” All of the faithful, he continued, are fundamentally called to be vessels of grace. “When we pray for people, we feed souls,” he said. “Let us pray for the nation and its people that our souls may be fed with the grace of God and that his presence will guide us in, and through, and beyond the election.” To watch the livestream of the last hour of adoration and benediction, visit St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Weirton, West Virginia, on Facebook at 7 p.m. Nov. 3. For voters, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops offer the document Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship: A Call to Political Responsibility. On the USCCB website, the bishops say: “Faithful Citizenship: A Call to Political Responsibility is our teaching document on the political responsibility of Catholics. This statement represents our guidance for the Catholic faithful in the exercise of their rights and duties as participants in our democracy.” To read the document, visit usccb.org.