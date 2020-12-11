HEDGESVILLE—St. Bernadette Parish in Hedgesville is having 40 hours of Adoration for Advent this weekend. Forty Hours began at the parish church Dec. 10 and continues with the following schedule: Friday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There will be a sign up sheet at the church in the narthex or one can call (304) 582-0536.

The schedule for Friday is: 9 a.m. Mass 9:30 a.m. beginning of Adoration; 10 a.m. Rosary; Noon Angelus; 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet; 6-7 p.m. confessions; 7 p.m. Evening Prayer with Benediction; 10 p.m. Night Prayer with Benediction.

Saturday’s schedule will be almost the same except that after the Divine Mercy Chaplet, confessions will be heard from 4-5 p.m. and Benediction will be at 5:30 p.m.