First Saturday Holy Hour for Vocations to Resume at Basilica Co-Cathedral

CHARLESTON—Adoration of Our Lord Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament will resume during Holy Hour on the first Saturday of each month at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in downtown Charleston. Holy Hour will take place at the basilica on June 5 beginning at 4 p.m. Beginning on June 5, Sacred Heart’s regular schedule for the Sacrament of Reconciliation also will resume each and every Saturday between 4 and 5 p.m., and also by appointment. For many years on the first Saturday of each month, members of the Serra Club of Charles- ton and the St. Michael the Archangel Council of the Knights of Columbus and others gathered to pray before the Blessed Sacra- ment with special intentions for vocations to the priesthood for our diocese and the religious life. This most efficacious custom was paused in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and now resumes as the Church desires Her people to return to receive graces that only She fully offers. St. Teresa of Kolkata said: “When you look at the Sacred Host you understand how much Jesus loves you now.” Adorers are invited to participate safely.