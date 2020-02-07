Father Wilhelm Celebrates Last Mass as Welty Chaplain

WHEELING—On Jan. 31, Marist Father Joseph Wilhelm celebrated his last Mass as chaplain of the Welty Home for Assisted Living in Wheeling in the chapel.

After turning 88 in late December he decided that after more than 16 years it was time to retire as chaplain and to turn over his role as celebrant of the 8 a.m. daily Mass to the retired priests at the Clara Welty Apartments. The previous chaplain of the Welty Home, Father Andrew Arnold, died in late June 2004 and Father Wilhelm with asked to take position. Since that time, with very few exceptions, Father Wilhelm faithfully celebrated daily Mass and deftly shared his formidable background in sacred scripture in his daily homilies to the residents of the Welty Home and some people from the local community.

After Father’s decision, there was one consultation and it was decided that the time of the Mass would be moved to 11:15 a.m. which would be more convenient to the residents, staff and the Welty Home daily schedule. Mass began at that new time on Feb. 1. The retired priests will celebrate the daily Mass as their schedules permit. On some occasions, Father Wilhelm has consented to be the celebrant at Mass.

Courtesy Photo

Father Joseph Wilhelm is pictured following the celebration of his last Mass as chaplain of the Welty Home for Assisted Living in Wheeling in the chapel.