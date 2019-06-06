Father Wiley Ordained to Priesthood

Colleen Rowan Photo, By Colleen Rowan

Archbishop William E. Lori ordained Father Nye “Joseph” Frederick Wiley, III, to the priesthood for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston June 1 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling.

Gathered for his ordination were Father Wiley’s family and friends, as well as priests, deacons and faithful from all over the state—especially from the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston where he spent his summer assignment as a newly ordained transitional deacon, and from St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wheeling where he had spent a pastoral year as a seminarian.

In his homily, Archbishop Lori said to Father Wiley, “… for you have responded to the Lord’s call to serve God’s people as a priest. Today that call and your response are confirmed by the church—by those who were responsible for your formation, by the lay faithful who are gathered in this cathedral, and by myself as your interim bishop and a successor to the apostles. We give God thanks and praise as you pledge to become ever-more a shepherd of souls after the mind and heart of Christ in the service of this local church of Wheeling-Charleston.”

During the ordination, Father Wiley stood before the archbishop and promised to serve the people of God as a priest. Archbishop Lori then laid his hands upon Father Wiley’s head and called upon the Holy Spirit to make him an ordained priest. Each of the priests gathered came forward to lay their hands upon his head as well. Father Wiley was then vested with the stole and chasuble by Msgr. Paul Hudock, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wheeling, and Father Gary Naegele, pastor of St. Ann Parish in Shinnston. Once vested, he received a round of applause from the gathered faithful.

Father Wiley then knelt before the archbishop, who anointed his palms with holy chrism. The archbishop then presented the paten of bread and chalice of wine to him. Father Wiley then received the kiss of peace first from Archbishop Lori and then from his fellow priests.

At the end of the Mass, Archbishop Lori announced Father Wiley’s appointment as associate pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarksburg and then knelt to receive the first blessing from the newly ordained priest. Following the ordination, all gathered at a reception next door at the Great Hall at Central Catholic High School.