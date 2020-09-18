Father Perseveres to Reach Goals

Courtesy Photo

Pre-COVID-19, Michael Brooks (middle), gives a “thumbs up” along with CCWVa Adult Education Instructors Gwenn Mayhew (left) and Jared Cantrell (right).

By Katie Hinerman Klug, Catholic Charities West Virginia Marketing Communications Specialist

Michael Brooks began the journey to achieve his High School Equivalency (HSE) diploma at age 58. He sought assistance from the Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) McDowell County Adult Education Instructor, as well as the CCWVa Case Manager.

Michael had no computer skills, which immediately placed him at a disadvantage, as the class work and the HSE exam are computer-based. He did not have a home computer or internet, and depended on the classroom computers to complete his lessons. With assistance from his instructors, Michael was able to overcome these obstacles and gain the skills necessary to navigate the computer.

The Catholic Charities McDowell County Adult Learning Center provides services to help adults pass the HSE exam, learn basic computer skills, prepare for vocational program testing or conduct a job search.

Michael juggled a full-time job, his class work, and being the primary caregiver for his 5-year-old daughter, while preparing for the HSE exam. An additional barrier was that Michael did not have a driver’s license, so he had to either ride the bus or share a ride with friends to attend class. When Michael became discouraged, his case manager, instructors and classmates were there to support and encourage him.

Determined to set a good example for his daughter, Michael secured a good job to provide the income necessary for his family to become self-sufficient. Michael said it took a great deal of self-evaluation and motivation to complete his goal, but that anything is possible with hard work, perseverance, and in his case, a little help from Catholic Charities West Virginia.