Father Mahone to Lead Pilgrimage to Italy/Sicily

CLARKSBURG—Join Father Casey Mahone on a pilgrimage to Italy/Sicily departing from Dulles Airport on Monday, April 18, 2022, and returning April 30, 2022. The total cost of the trip is $4,995 per person for a double or triple occupancy room. Price includes: round trip air fare, hotels, breakfast daily, four dinners, taxes, baggage handling, motorcoach transportation in Italy, tips, and all entrance fees. Sites visiting include: Rome (optional Scavi tour), Assisi, Naples, Sorrento, Amalfi Coast (Ravello and Almalfi), Capri, Palermo, Catania, Taormina, Modica, Ragusa, Erice and Monreale. Brochures are available at the church entrances. Any questions, or to make a reservation, contact Anita Petrella at ampetrella @yahoo.com or (304) 481-3222.