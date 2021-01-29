Father Jeremiah Cullinane died peacefully at St. Paul’s Elder Services in Kaukauna, WI on January 21, 2021, in the 88th year of life and the 62nd of his ministerial priesthood.

He was born to Jeremiah and Johanna Cullinane January 15, 1933. He attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School, Elizabeth, N.J. and graduated from St. Benedict’s Preparatory School, Newark, N.J. as Valedictorian. He earned a BA in Philosophy at St. Vincent’s College, Latrobe, P.A., as well as a MA in English from Notre Dame University, South Bend, Indiana. He continued his studies at St. Mary’s Major Seminary, Morristown, N.J., earning a Master’s in Theology and a Doctor of Ministry from the New York Theological Seminary, New York, N.Y.

Fr. Jeremiah was ordained a Catholic Priest on May 23, 1959 for St. Benedictine Abbey, in Newark, New Jersey. Later he joined the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, W.V.

His career in education began at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School where he taught English and American Literature. The following years found him teaching English, American Literature, Theology and Philosophy in many Universities and serving as Catholic Campus Chaplain. His ability to relate to college students and provide a positive influence on young men and women, were hallmarks of his Priestly career which provided lasting benefits on these young adults for a lifetime.

In addition to his Academic contributions in the US, he also taught in the University of Tianjin in the Peoples Republic of China. Fr. Jeremiah served as Chaplain to the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, Manitowoc, Wisconsin as his final ministerial assignment. These Sisters lovingly provided care to him in his final years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jeremiah and Johanna (Coughlin) Cullinane, his sister Sr. Alice Kelly OSB, and his Sister-in-law Margaret A. Cullinane. He is survived by his Brothers, Fr. Briant Cullinane O.F.M. Conv. of Pittsboro, N.C. and Deacon John Cullinane of Lakewood, N.J., as well as his nephew Brian Cullinane and niece Mary Cullinane.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions, in Fr. Jeremiah’s memory, would be appreciated and sent to: The Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Road, Manitowoc, WI 54220.

