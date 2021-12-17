BRIDGEPORT—Father Walt Jagela, pastor of All Saints Parish in Bridgeport, blessed the new addition to the Cubby’s Daycare in Bridgeport Dec. 14. The facility is run by three parishioners: Jennifer Trippett, Janelle Demarco, and Jeanette Laverdierre (all sisters). “Many of the kids from our parish go there for child care each day,” said Brian Suehs-Vassel, pastoral associate at All Saints. “Father Walt and our staff felt it was important to bless the building and the work of people who care for the children of our community.” Suehs-Vassel added that it is “especially cool that it is run by parishioners whose family have a long history of being a part of All Saints. The building is really cutting edge to provide great opportunities for the children of our community.”

Father Walt Jagela blesses Cubby’s Daycare in Bridgeport Dec. 14. Looking on is Jeanette Laverdierre, a co-owner of Cubby’s Daycare. Courtesy Photo