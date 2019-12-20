FAIRMONT—The ecumenical mission team which was formed in association with the greater Fairmont Council of Churches and led by Rev. Mr. David Lester of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish in Fairmont will be traveling to Puerto Rico from March 15-21. The island was devastating in September 2017 and, due in part to its isolation from the mainland and lack of funding for rebuilding homes and infrastructure, it has been very slow to recover.

All people of faith are welcome to apply, but volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. The group is limited to the first 12 qualified applicants. It is not necessary for volunteers to be experienced, but the group is in need several experienced volunteers.

The team will be engaged in the reconstruction of homes and will be hosted by the American Baptist Home Missions, which is providing housing and project management services in that area. The fee for volunteers to participate is $300 and, knowing some who might want to go would be unable to make this a minimum amount, the group encourages them to seek a sponsor from their own church community. The actual cost per person is estimated at $1,000 to cover all expenses, the vast majority of which is transportation. The balance of the cost over and above $300 fee will be covered by other free will donations or from volunteers who might want to fund their own participation to a larger extent.

The itinerary for the week will be flying out of Pittsburgh on Sunday, March 15 very early in the morning, arrival in San Juan in the afternoon, followed by the rental of a vehicle to travel an hour to the destination. The group will have a meeting with its host on Sunday evening.

Each day will begin with breakfast and a devotional prayer and the packaging of lunches. The group will work in the field about 7 to 8 hours each day and return for an evening meal. The group will stay over Friday night and depart very early on Saturday by return flight to Pittsburgh.

An application and additional information will be sent to interested volunteers by contacting Deacon Lester either by phone at (304) 592-2693 or by e-mail at davidplester@aol.com. Those wishing to make a donation to help with the team’s expenses may make a check payable to St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church at 407 Jackson St., Fairmont, WV 26554, noting “Hurricane Maria Relief” on the check.

This will be the 14th year that this group has performed disaster and rebuild work. Previous trips included: Katrina/Golf Coast 2006-2010, Tuscaloosa Tornado 2011, Supestorm Sandy on Long Island 2014-2015, and Wilmington, N.C., 2019, among them. The group also works in West Virginia during the week of the Fourth of July each year, and has done so since 2006.