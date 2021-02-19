Fairmont Catholic Grade School Opens Pre-K, Kindergarten Enrollment for 2021-2022

FAIRMONT — Enrollment for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten is open at Fairmont Catholic Grade School for the 2021-2022 school year. Fairmont Catholic is dedicated to providing students in pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade with an education that nurtures the whole person—mind, body, and soul. Fairmont Catholic teach-ers are committed to making a difference in students’ lives, both in the classroom and beyond. The school’s website states: “Here at Fairmont Catholic, we feel that serv- ing our students starts with cultivating a commun-ity of faith and ensuring a secure and comfortable environment for learning and growing.” The school’s mission statement says: Fairmont Catholic Grade School develops the whole person, promotes Gospel values and service, inspires a love of learning, and upholds academic excellence in a safe nurturing community of diverse learners. The enrollment form is available on the school’s website at fairmontcatholic.com. For more information about Fairmont Catholic Grade School, contact Principal Diane Burnside by e- mail to dburnside@fairmont catholic.com or call the school at (304) 363-5313.