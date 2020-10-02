By Father That Son Nguyen Jean Battlo, a poet and playwright, has lived all of her life in a small town of Kimball, West Virginia. Today in her 80’s, she feels most at home sitting in her garden and among her cats. Looking in the distance at the West Virginia hills, she would say to me, “We don’t deserve it, because it’s a gift from God.” She would quote her favorite verse, “What shall I return to the Lord for all his goodness to me” (Psalm 116:12). In Pope Francis’ Encyclical, Lau- dato Si: On Care for Our Common Home, he warns us that “[Mother Earth] cries out to us because of the harm we have inflicted on her by our irresponsible use and abuse of the goods with which God has endowed her.” Pope Francis and Jean Battlo are right. We have all heard the stories of climate change over the years. In the middle of a historic pan-

demic we also have extreme weather, devastating fires throughout the west coast, hurricanes and flooding in southern states. We need to take im- mediate action to stop the irreversible injury to our common home. This is clearly a moral issue. Are we ready to talk? We are all hurting this year. And the poor suffer the most. They lose their jobs, cannot find work, cannot buy food, cannot pay rent or afford day- care. This injustice cannot go on forever. We must stand together to care for the poor. In Pope Francis’ words, “Be- cause all creatures are connected, each must be cherished with love and re- spect, for all of us as living creatures are dependent on one another.” Pope Francis warns us that we can- not go back to the old ways after this pandemic. It is time to start something new, to care for our environment, for creation, for our common home. The

Holy Father says, in his Plan for Rising Again, that the pandemic is compel- ling us toward “uniting the entire human family in the search for sus- tainable and comprehensive develop- ment.” All of us need to contribute to the solution. The bishops of South Africa stated, “Everyone’s talents and in- volvement are needed to redress the damage caused by human abuse of God’s creation.” What will the solution look like? Sr. Libby Deliee, a Sister of Mercy who worked for 17 years in southern West Virginia, would say to me, “Be Kind, See Kind and Act Kind.” Her favorite word was ‘respect.’ That is the best starting place I can think of. Jesus teaches us, “[The kingdom of God] is like a mustard seed that, when it is sown in the ground, is the smallest of all the seeds on the earth. But once it is sown, it springs up and becomes the largest of plants and puts forth