Episcopal Installation of Bishop Brennan to be Shown Live

WEST VIRGINIA—The Installation Mass of Bishop Mark E. Brennan as the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will take place on August 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling. Although open to the public, each parish in the diocese received two tickets for the installation, which does not include the pastor. Because of the size of the cathedral—which seats 500—seating is limited. Even ticket holders are not assured a seat at the cathedral. Arrangements have been made for additional seating at WesBanco Arena, located at 2-14th Street, Wheeling, where the Installation Mass will be televised on a large screen, with a cantor present. The Eucharist will be distributed at WesBanco Arena.

Those who are unable to attend the Episcopal Installation Mass will be able to view the Mass live via the internet.

The Mass will be live streamed on the diocese’s website at dwc.org at 2 p.m. from the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling. Through the sponsorship of the Welty Home and Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Wheeling, the Mass will also be televised live on WTRFDT2/MYOV in the Wheeling area. In addition, the Mass will broadcast live on the radio on WKKX 1600 AM and 98.1 FM. EWTN will air the Installation Mass nationally at 3 p.m. that day. Catholic Television Network will also air the Mass at a time yet to be determined.

“We are pleased to be able to offer the broadcast of the Episcopal Installation Mass of Bishop Mark E. Brennan through various media to the faithful not only across our state by also the country,” said Diocesan Spokesman Tim Bishop. “We are grateful for the support of the Welty Home and Good Shepherd Nursing Home who have made this broadcast possible. We hope that faithful across our state will join us in prayerful celebration as we welcome the ninth Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston.”

For more information about the Installation Mass, visit www.dwc.org.