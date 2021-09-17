Employment Opportunity

At Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa), we have a culture deeply rooted in Catholic social teaching and respect all Catholic beliefs and practices. The Grant Writer is responsible for writing coherent, organized and compelling proposals, in coordination with Catholic Charities’ regional staff, for numerous programs and services offered throughout the state. This position is Contractual/temporary and is located in the Advancement office, Wheeling, WV. Essential Job Duties: Develop proficient knowledge of agency’s programs; assist in maintaining the cycle of agency grants; coordinate the preparation of grant applications and reports; draft and edit grant applications and reports; track and communicate grant submissions, awards, and other funding-related information; assist with the execution of the Advancement Department’s strategy. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree or higher, preferably in creative or technical writing; excellent verbal and interpersonal skills; a minimum of three years’ experience, preferably in a not-for-profit. Please email resume, cover letter, and three professional references by September 30, 2021 to: jcatone@ccwva.org Application materials can also be delivered to: Jon Catone, Chief Advancement Officer, 2000 Main Street, Suite 121 Wheeling, WV 26003