St. Joseph School, Martinsburg—Third-Grade and Substitute Teachers

1) St. Joseph School is seeking a certified elementary school teacher to lead one of its third-grade classes. We are blessed to have a high volume of students in that grade, so hiring another teacher will allow us to keep our class sizes small and ensure our students are safely spread apart. If you are interested, please email a résumé and cover letter to Principal Pat Blanc at pblanc@sjswv.org. 2) St. Joseph School in search of substitute teachers. Do you enjoy working with children? Are you a certified teacher or substitute who wants to work in a small Catholic school whose mission is to challenge, inspire and educate students ages 2 through eighth grade? If so, St. Joseph School in Martinsburg invites you to apply to become a substitute teacher. If you are interested, please call the school office at 304-267-6447 or email Principal Patrick Blanc at pblanc@sjswv.org.

Catholic Charities West Virginia—Case Manager, Eastern Region

Catholic Charities West Virginia is seeking a full-time Case Manager, who will be responsible for the coordination of program services at the Eastern Region’s Romney office, which serves Grant, Hampshire, Hardy and Mineral counties. This includes programs which have the goal of helping families and individuals become more self-reliant and improve their overall circumstances. The essential job duties include: oversee and manage client assistance programs; develop and maintain ongoing working relationships with agency partners, community social service agencies, faith-based organizations, schools, and coalitions to meet the larger needs of the community; coordinate and manage special projects; participate in organization, community, and social service/interagency meetings, including, but not limited to advisory council, vicariate and disaster meetings; help promote the organization and its services through speaking engagements, news articles, etc.; participate in resource development and fundraisers; and recruit, train and oversee volunteers. Qualifications include: a minimum of a Bachelors Degree in Social Work or related field; experience working with at-risk and vulnerable populations; excellent computer skills; knowledge of federal, state and community resources, case management practices and populations served, and their culture and needs; excellent communication and interpersonal skills; ability to work collaboratively in a team environment; willingness to adapt to change in schedule, including evenings and weekends, if necessary; and must have transportation to travel as needed. Please email resume, cover letter, and three professional references by Wednesday, September 30, 2020, to: tbartlett@ccwva.org Application materials can also be delivered to: Trina Bartlett, Eastern Regional Director, Catholic Charities WV, 224 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV 25401.

Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center, Wheeling—Part-time Dishwasher

Catholic Charities West Virginia is seeking a Part-time Dishwasher in its Neighborhood Center in Wheeling, for 14 hours per week. The Assistant is responsible for dishwashing, cleaning, weighing and recording donations, and pantry set-up. Other duties include assisting in the kitchen and in other parts of the Center as assigned by the Kitchen Manager and/or the Neighborhood Center Coordinator, and working early mornings, weekends, and holidays as needed. Qualifications include: must possess or be able to obtain a food handler’s card as issued by the state of West Virginia; ability to follow directions and supervision; ability to communicate and work with others; must be able to frequently lift and/or move up to 50 pounds; work on his/her feet for the majority of the day; ability to operate various types of food service equipment; willingness to adapt to changes in scheduling; and ability to work collaboratively in a team environment. Please send cover letter, resume and three references to Diana Bell, Neighborhood Center Coordinator, CCWVa, at 125 18th Street, Wheeling, WV 26003 or email to dbell@ccwva.org.