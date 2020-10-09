Catholic Charities West Virginia Case Manager, Hospital Transition Program Catholic Charities West Virginia is seeking a full-time Case Manager for its newly grant-funded Hospital Transition Program (HTP), located at the Wheeling Hospital Satellite Office of CCWVa’s Northern Region. The HTP Case Manager is responsible for the delivery of direct program services, including coordinating certain administrative elements, for the Hospital Transition Program, a partnership between Wheeling Hospital and CCWVa. Primary responsibilities of the HTP Case Manager include working directly with individuals both before and after hospital discharge to assess their needs and develop and implement a comprehensive service plan based on those needs. Work also includes coordinating an on-site food pantry at Wheeling Hospital and developing parish partnerships and recruiting volunteers to support overall program operations, where applicable. The HTP Case Manager is responsible for documenting all client services and maintaining data according to supervisor guidance provided. Regular office hours are to 4:30 p.m.; must be flexible to work some evenings and weekends as needed to ensure maximum access for clients to services. Qualifications include: a Minimum of a Bachelor Degree in related field; experience working with at-risk and vulnerable populations; general knowledge of local community resources, case management practices, populations served and their culture and needs; excellent computer skills with the ability to track and analyze data; and excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Also required is the ability to assess client needs and develop effective responses; organize, prioritize and utilize effective time management techniques; work independently but also work collaboratively in a team environment; and be able to work in a faith-based setting and be sensitive to Catholic social teachings. Please email resume, cover letter, and three professional references on or before Monday, October 12, 2020, to: maphillips@ccwva.org. Application materials can also be delivered to: Mark Phillips, Northern Regional Director, Catholic Charities WVa, 2000 Main Street, Wheeling WV 26003. St. Agnes Parish, Shepherdstown Coordinator of Faith Formation Plans, directs, and oversees the catechetical and spiritual formation for the youth of the parish for St. Agnes Catholic Church in Shepherdstown. This is part-time, at-will position. Salary and benefits are commensurate with training and experience. QUALIFICATIONS —Formation/Training: Practicing Catholic in good standing; Committed to purposefully seeking holiness for themselves and growing as an intentional disciple of Jesus Christ. Must be a mature, self-starter with knowledge of Catholic faith formation. Bachelor’s Degree (preferably in Theology, Catechetics, Youth Ministry or related field); OR a minimum of two years’ successful experience in Catholic faith formation. Practical experience leading or coordinating youth activities highly desirable. Possesses a charism of leadership. Skills: Must have strong communications, interpersonal, and technology skills with a solid working knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and social media networking; working knowledge of, or ability to learn, ParishSOFT; Musical background helpful; ability to solve problems, make sound decisions, and deal with a variety of variables. Able to work and maintain positive relationships with co-workers, families, and children. Motivated, self-starter, able to multi-task and manage multiple priorities. Personal Qualities: Able to work independently, able and willing to frequently work evenings and weekends, able to honor and maintain confidentiality, Diocesan Virtus (ParishSOFT Safe Environment Program) Certification required, successful completion of background check. Two References required. For a full job description or to apply, call the parish office at (304) 876-6436 or e-mail office@stagnesshepherdstown.org.