employment opportunities

Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center in Wheeling, WV, is hiring a Volunteer Recruitment and Engagement VISTA. The VISTA will be responsible for working with the Volunteer Manager to increase volunteerism at the Center. Essential duties include providing information to potential volunteers via social media and at in-person events; coordinating one special event per quarter to promote volunteer engagement; promoting volunteer opportunities throughout the community; and assisting Volunteer Manager with volunteer recognition events. To review full position description and to apply, please visit https://my.americorps.gov/mp/listing/viewListing.do. If you have questions or need additional information, please contact Keith Miller, Volunteer Manager, at 304-232-7157, ext. 7. Please apply by July 31, 2021.

At Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa), we have a culture deeply rooted in Catholic social teaching and respect all Catholic beliefs and practices. Case Manager – Homeless Outreach: This employee will direct case management duties, serve at-risk individuals and families especially to those experiencing homelessness. Case Manager also addresses financial assistance needs for clients outside of case management services. Essential Job Duties: Conduct interviews; Assist clients in long-range plans; Maintain the operation of region’s Emergency Assistance Program; Assist the Regional Director in working with regional Catholic parishes to develop and maintain working relationships Job Type : This is a regular fulltime, non-exempt position located at the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center, Wheeling, WV 26003 Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in social work, education, human services, or a related field; Experience working with at-risk populations; Excellent computer skills w/ability to track and analyse data; Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.; Knowledge of: Federal, State and community resources; case management practices; Must have transportation to travel and a valid Driver’s License; Working knowledge of and ability to articulate Catholic Social Teaching. Please email resume, cover letter, and three professional references by 08/02/2021 to: (maphillips@ccwva.org) Application materials can also be delivered to: Mark Phillips 2000 Main St Wheeling, WV 26003