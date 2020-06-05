MORGANTOWN—This retreat is designed for grieving parents whose precious children of any age (from conception to old age) have died by any cause (miscarriage, stillbirth, abortion, illness, accident, suicide, murder, overdose, etc.), no matter how long ago.

The retreat agenda includes prayer services, spiritual reflections, breakout sessions, Emmaus Walk, Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, and time for reflection. Find compassion, rest, and peace…at least for a time.

Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Mary Church, 3334B University Avenue, Morgantown.

Suggested donation: $25/individual; $40/couple. Donation includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and all retreat materials. Scholarships are available.

For more information, contact Ed and June Cesa at ejcesa@windstream.net or call (724) 886-0366, or Jeanne McKeets in the Department of Faith Formation & Mission at jmckeets@dwc.org or call (304) 233-0880, ext. 374.