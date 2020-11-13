Eighth-Grader Outlines Positives That Came out of Pandemic in Winning Essay

MARTINSBURG—St. Joseph School eighth-grader Claire Freeman recently won the Catholic citizenship essay contest sponsored by Monsignor Lackey Council 1169 of the Knights of Columbus in Martinsburg.

Twenty-three students from St. Joseph School participated in the contest, which was judged by Principal Patrick Blanc and Jonathan A. Noyalas, a member of the Knights.

Freeman’s essay discussed the challenges presented to the world by the coronavirus pandemic, but also the positive changes it has caused. On a global scale, those include a decrease in air and water pollution. On a personal level, she said the restrictions in gatherings of large groups expanded the depth of her faith and deepened her connection to her family.

“The quarantine has also given me more time and opportunities to grow in my stride with God,” she wrote. “Since the start of the pandemic, I have been reading my Bible more and spending more of my time in prayer and meditation. I have found God and rest reading His word.”

She said her father reads stories from a daily devotional and the family talks about how they relate to the words he shares.

“We have grown closer because we are more comfortable talking about our experiences as a family and spending more time together,” Freeman wrote.

The pandemic also has given her more time to volunteer in her community. She helps feed the homeless and hungry in Martinsburg, and sewed and donated face masks to youths in Berkeley County for this school year to help keep people safe and healthy.

“I feel God’s presence in these people when I have conversations and connections to hear their stories and life experiences,” she wrote. “Seeing the smiles on these people’s faces makes me very happy to do what I do, and I feel like while serving them, I am serving God.”

Claire’s prize was a $25 Amazon gift card, which was presented to her Nov. 10 by Noyalas.

Courtesy Photo

St. Joseph School middle school teacher Sarah Middlemiss, left, and Jonathan A. Noyalas, right, a member of Monsignor Lackey Council 1169 of the Knights of Columbus in Martinsburg, present St. Joseph eighth-grader Claire Freeman with a certificate for winning the Knights’ Catholic citizenship essay contest.