Eastern Panhandle Catholics Going the Extra Mile for Neighbors in Need

By Colleen Rowan Catholic faithful of the Eastern Pahandle are going the extra mile to help their neighbors who are in need at this time. Clothing for people suffering financially, food for the hungry, and aid for the area’s homeless are at the forefront of their efforts. St. James the Greater Church in Charles Town will have a Clothing Giveaway, and announced a new date and new times for the event. The new date is Jan. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Many changes have been made so that we can still have this needed event in accordance with state and diocesan protocols,” parish officials posted on the parish Facebook page. “There will not be a line inside the building. There will be signs to direct you so that you can wait in your car until it’s your turn to come into the social hall. Please follow the directions of our volunteers as we want to give everyone a chance to benefit from the giveaway.” The parish also asks participants to bring there own bags. There will not be extras this year. Details of the giveaway are being provided to area school counselors and will be available on the day of the event. Meanwile, the eighth-grade class at St. Joseph School in Martinsburg has just wrapped up an endeavoer to support Faith Feeding Freedom, a nonprofit organization that feeds and clothes the homeless and hungry every Friday outside the main branch of the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Library. The class collected new and gently used blankets as well as hand warmers for distribution to those in need along with other basic survival items the organization provides. Donated items were to be dropped off at the school by Jan. 15. The provisions will then be delivered to Faith Feeding Freedom. “Thank you for your support of our community!” school officials posted on St. Joseph’s Facebook page. Neighboring St. Leo Church in Inwood announced that the parish’s food pantry will be having a food distribution on Jan. 23. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until noon or while supplies last. “This is on a first come, first serve basis,” parish officials said. Patrons are asked to drive up to the Fellowship Hall entrance and remain in their vehicles. Volunteers will then come to individual cars to help. “Please wear a mask when a volunteer approaches your vehicle,” parish officials said. The distribution will provide dried and canned food goods.