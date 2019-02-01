MORGANTOWN—Come to Dynamic Catholic’s Find Your Greatness Event: Four habits that will transform your life. Based on Matthew Kelly’s book, The Four Signs of a Dynamic Catholic, this half day event will help people to see themselves, their lives, the world, their relationships and their faith in a whole new way.

Join St. Francis de Sales Parish in Morgantown, Feb. 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. as they welcome Amanda Recktenwald & Jack Beers from Dynamic Catholic.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at DynamicCatholic.com/events or by calling (859) 980-7900.