Drive-Through Pediatric Flu Shot Clinics at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

WHEELING—WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital is offering Saturday drive-through flu shot clinics for pediatric patients from Sept. 25 throughout October. This is the second year the clinics have been in operation. Pediatrician Matthew Morris, M.D., said, “The pediatricians here at Wheeling Hospital are pleased to again be able to offer this conven- ient and important service to our families. It was very successful last flu season and we hope to have the opportunity to protect even more patients through vaccination this year. “Children play a pivotal role in the transmission of influenza to others in their household. They can also get seriously ill from influenza without a vaccination. We strongly encourage everyone 6 months and older to get their flu vaccine this fall.” Also participating in the clinics are David Mosman, M.D., Claire Paxton, M.D., Laura Blosser, M.D., Loren Kaiser, M.D., Mary Hammond, M.D., and Brian Vaske, D.O. The clinics are for patients who already are up to date on their well visits and shots and do not need to come to their pediatrician’s office for the flu shots. It will allow for social distancing and offer convenience for parents and caregivers. Hours for the clinics, to be held under the portico behind the hospital, will be 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. If needed, November dates will be added. It is recommended that patients be pre-registered for the shots with their doctor’s office, but “walk-ups” will be accommodated as long as they are patients of WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital pediatricians. At the clinics, the patients will be signed in, and parents/caregivers will sign consent forms.